Tributes flow for young Coast pilot killed in crash

Sunshine Coast woman Nikita Walker has died in a plane crash in Tasmania on the weekend.

A YOUNG Sunshine Coast woman who moved to Tasmania to pursue her dream of becoming a pilot has died in a plane crash.

Nikita Jo Walker, 30, was killed in a crash in Tasmania's south west on Saturday.

Investigators believe Ms Walker, the plane's only occupant, was trying to turn around while she was en-route to pick up five tourists.

The crash occurred in bad weather near Federation Peak about 9am.

The twin-engine Britten-Norman Islander aircraft was retrieved late on Sunday.

A Westpac Rescue helicopter was required to winch the specialist investigation team to the scene, as the plane crashed in hostile, mountainous terrain.

"Our thoughts are with Nikita's family and her loved ones at this difficult time," Tasmania Police said in a statement.

Ms Walker moved to Tasmania in 2016 to pursue her dream of becoming a pilot.

Ms Walker had moved from Maroochydore to Tasmania in 2016 to learn how to fly with airline company Par Avion.

It's believed Ms Walker's family have flown to Tasmania since hearing the news of her death.

"This is a tragedy for us," Airlines of Tasmania managing director Shannon Wells said.

"We have lost one of our own."

Mr Wells said Ms Walker was an experienced pilot who had flown the route many times, and had been with the company for three years.

She was trained in Tasmania and was well versed in the state's flying conditions.

"We are a small family business. We know everyone by name and when one of us doesn't come home it hits really hard," Mr Wells said.

Tributes are flowing for the young pilot, who is being described as "beautiful on the inside as well as on the outside".

"Nikita flew us to Melaleuca in January. We were blessed to have her company for the whole day,"Rosemary Sargison wrote.

"Forever young, forever Flying high," Suzanne Cowell said.

The investigation is being undertaken by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and Tasmania Police.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.