Young cattle man puts best hoof forward on first day of job

Jack Lawrie
| 15th Mar 2017 10:29 AM
DEDICATED LEARNER: Luke Aisthorpe on the day of his first job with Monto Cattle and Co saleyards.

LUKE Aisthorpe has been around cattle all his life, and is putting those experiences into practice as a young adult.

On Tuesday, the 17-year-old began his first job working at the Monto Cattle and Co Saleyards.

Speaking ahead of his first day on the job, Luke was unsure of what to expect, but wasn't nervous in the least.

"I've learnt how to identify desirable traits in cattle, handle them in the yard and on a horse and things you need to know about basic breeding," Luke said.

Luke has kept busy in the community since graduating from Monto State High School.

A role model to the younger generation of cattle workers, Luke was rewarded for his efforts at the Ekka in 2016 where he won the under-17 junior stud judges competition and the state reserve championship.

At the 2016 Monto State High School awards, his achievements were recognised when he was awarded the cultural award, school-based trainee of the year and outstanding vocational student of the year.

This led to him receiving the Australia Day junior cultural award for Monto.

The school liked him so much he was brought in to help out the current crop of cattle club students.

Luke has grown up on his 13,500-acre property at Monal, and has already started up a small operation of his own.

"My younger brother and I have got a few stud cows so hopefully we'll expand upon that as much as we can," he said.

"Mum and Dad still own the place and own most of the cattle, we're not burdening on their operation because they're the ones that pay the bills."

Luke said his parents might eventually like for him and his brother to take over the full operation, but that would not be for a while.

"Depending on what Mac, my younger brother, wants to do, I'd probably like to have an involvement."

Topics:  cattle ekka 2016 monto saleyards monto state high school

