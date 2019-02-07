Young Bundy talent releases her first solo song

NEW SONG: Bundaberg's Hayley Wheeler releases new song - Just Keep Doing It.

IT MAY sound like a simple concept, but Bundaberg's Hayley Wheeler has turned the doubt from haters into an anthem of self-belief just about anyone can relate to - and they are.

Having dropped the song Just Keep Doing It on Tuesday night, it has already received more than 2000 views and 100 shares on Facebook.

Wheeler said after performing in a duo with Ariana Brogden releasing Those Words Can Hurt, it's exciting, while a little nerve-wracking, to be stepping out on her own.

She said the song was about people who may doubt you, but not letting them deter you from making your dreams become a reality.

The talented youngster wrote the song herself, with some help from her parents. She said Pete OBrien laid down the beat and within a week she had the song written and a month later the process was completed.

She said the writing process was therapeutic as she could get out what she was feeling on paper and make music.

If this latest track wasn't indication enough, she said she strived to write music that could relate to many people and hoped to take her music to a higher platform even global.

While she has big plans for her future in the music industry, the local singer pays homage to her hometown in Just Keep Doing It.

Mid rap, Wheeler said she was looking to "put the city on the map”, a line about embracing Bundaberg and highlighting the few rappers that came from here.

Wheeler said she was looking to represent the city moving forward and promote female artists in the industry.

The Bundaberg teenager may be new on the stage, but her love of music has been headlining her life for years.

From Sing Star karaoke as a child to off-the-cuff rap battles with her family, Wheeler's passion for music is unwavering.

While she liked listening to Eminem, Wheeler said of late she had been listening to NF and Billie Eillish.

With a microphone and guitar set up in the lounge room, if she's not working or at school, she's practising and her parents couldn't be more proud.

Wheeler said she was grateful for the support she had received from those around her.

Despite having worked incredibly hard to get this song out, there's no rest for the aspiring artist.

Wheeler said she was working on a few things for the future and she's going to "just keep doing it”.

Since playing with Brogden last year, Wheeler has performed at an array of events including Prince Charles' visit to the region.

For those who would like see Wheeler live, she will be playing at the Rock and Splash pool party at Norville Pool this weekend.

Rock and Splash will host Home and Away stars alongside local talents Wheeler, Abby Sky and The Batman, Matt Munroe and G Zup from 5-10pm.

Tickets are $65 for a family, $20 for over-7 and free for under-7.

If you can't wait, you can listen to Just Keep Doing It on Facebook, Spotify, YouTube, iTunes and other social platforms.

Head to Hayley Wheeler's Facebook page to see the music video and keep up-to-date with her gigs.