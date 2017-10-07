Young Bundy screenwriter hits Los Angeles with film about human trafficking

RISING STAR: CQUni grad, Jadee Rhodes, takes career from Bundy to the bright lights of Hollywood, while working for a cause.

A BUNDABERG CQUni graduate has taken her career from the Rum City to the bright lights of Hollywood.

Jadee Rhodes is working to change the world through her passion for storytelling in Los Angeles.

The former Bundaberg girl has been named as a finalist in the Best Drama and Best Overall Screenplay in the Oaxaca Film Festival, for her film script Sun, My Son.

The love story, which focuses on the cruelty of human trafficking, is set in Mexico, and Jadee said she aimed to grow awareness about the global crime.

"I wrote Sun, My Son with all my heart, soul and tears, and greatly believe in the story and its ability to create positive impact,” she said.

The script has also been preselected for Best Screenplay in the Toronto International Independent Film Festival 2018.

Jadee, who graduated from a Bachelor of Professional Communication at CQUniversity in 2007, worked as a radio announcer on HitzFM Bundaberg and River94.9 before studying acting.

Working in theatre, tv commercials and modelling, Jadee then started a voice-over company, and since 2014 has been based in Los Angeles, contracting to US and Australian organisations.

Sun, My Son isn't the first time Jadee has combined her profession with her passion.

Since 2012, she's worked with nature and wildlife agency the Western Alliance for Nature, capturing footage of baby seal births off the coast of California, and promoting conservation messages.

"My paramount career goal is to follow my heart and work on projects I am passionate about,” she said.

Jadee credits her experience studying at CQUni as a great grounding to get involved with every aspect of filmmaking.

"I studied with some of the best and learnt a wide range of skills that equipped me for understanding and communicating with other media professionals, and it really did prepare me for the future,” she said.

Jadee will travel to Oaxaca for the eight-day film festival next month, and she hopes the message of Sun, My Son will resonate globally.

"Human trafficking is one of the largest crimes around the globe and involves a range of atrocities from organ harvesting, coercion and slavery,” she explained.

"Through awareness and education we can shine light on the unacceptable and help stand up for human rights for all.”

