Young Bundy football star is inspired by a great

Bundaberg’s Cooper Lloyd has excelled in football and futsal in the past 12 months.

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg’s Cooper Lloyd eats, sleeps and breathes the sport he loves, football.

So much so that his room is littered with football items from the football bean bag he is sitting on in the photo, football-themed light globes, and his bed and floor littered with football stuff.

And now, he is excelling at the game.

Next year Lloyd will play for the Wide Bay Buccaneers’ under-9s after a dominant year in both football and futsal.

He scored lots of goals for his junior club The Waves in under-7s and under-8s.

“Cooper has loved kicking a ball since he was walking at eight months old,” his mother Jana Lloyd said.

“He played soccer for Fraser Coast United in under-6s then The Waves for under-7s and under-8s.

“He plays futsal in the off season with his teammates.”

Lloyd has already represented his school and state at futsal, and was picked to represent his country next year.

He was selected in the Queensland Country under-8s futsal team in 2018 before doing it again this year and playing in his first national carnival.

He has also been selected for Wide Bay in under-9s and represented Bundaberg Christian College in under-12s against children who in some cases are more than four years older than him.

He was selected recently for Australian in under-10 boys to compete in Costa Brava in Spain next year after his performance at the nationals, but declined the opportunity to compete.

For Lloyd his love of the sport is down to one things.

“Soccer was my favourite and it was what I was best at,” he said.

“Argentina and Barcelona are my favourite teams.”

Lloyd likes those two teams because of one particular ­player, Lionel Messi.

One of the best players in the world inspires Lloyd to be the best he can be.

“He scores more goals than anyone and has more skills,” he said.

“I like copying what he does. I just try my hardest to do it.”

Lloyd plays in the same position as his hero as well, either dictating play in the midfield or posing a threat upfront as an attacking midfielder or striker.

“I feel like my passing and skills are the best,” he said.

Lloyd hopes he can continue good passing and score lots of goals next year for the Buccaneers.

The goal is simple for Lloyd as well.

“I want to play for Barcelona,” he said.

The next tournament for Lloyd will be for the Bundaberg Wildcats next month at the Gold Invitational tournament in Brisbane.

He will then focus on the Buccaneers and facing the best kids from around the state.

Lloyd is one of many talented juniors excelling at sport in Bundaberg.

