Young Bundy designer bags herself a small business

BAGGED A WINNING CLUTCH: Willow and Hide designer, Chloe Johnson paints and sews her stunning and one-of-a-kind clutch bags by hand and with love.

FINDING the perfect clutch for any occasion is always a challenging task.

But Childers local, Chloe Johnson has spoiled customers for choice with her stunning handmade collection of clutch bags.

The 22-year-old started her business Willow and Hide Designs in April.

She said she started creating the statement pieces for herself and received lots of compliments.

Thus a business was born.

"I've always been interested in fashion and crafts and my grandma actually taught me how to sew - she's a bit of a fashionista herself too," Ms Johnson said.

"Originally I just started making the clutches for fun but then some of my friends asked me to make them one and I thought maybe I could turn it into a business."

And that's exactly what Ms Johnson did, all while continuing to work her full-time job.

The young designer hand paints the canvas on the outside and sews cotton fabric liners on the inside, before sewing it inside a plastic waterproof cover.

"The plastic cover acts as a protective shield," the young designer said.

"If you go out one weekend and accidentally drop a drink on it, it wipes off straight away … just don't leave it open and let the inside get wet or the paint will run."

The handmade product takes anywhere from four days to an entire week to finish making the clutches, depending on the painting requirements.

But there's something that makes these clutches extra special - they are not mass-produced items and you won't find anyone else holding them at events.

"Every clutch is one of a kind and even if someone asks me to make a similar design for them, I will do something to still make it a unique design, like using different colours.

"You can't just walk into Kmart and pick this up from the shelf - it is a specialty product and I think that uniqueness makes it a bit more special."

The Willow and Hide Designs owner said she is happy to create custom orders for all types of events.

"I did a few orders for the polo and I've also filled lots of custom orders for birthdays, race days or for just everyday use," Ms Johnson said.

"It's the perfect accessory for any kind of event whether it's casual or dressy and my clutch comes along with me everywhere - it can fit all the essentials and isn't too bulky to carry around."

Standard design clutches cost $80.

To purchase your one of a kind clutch bag or place a custom order through Willow and Hide Designs, email willowandhidedesigns@gmail.com or visit the business on its Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2muXYwQ