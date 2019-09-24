Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BAGGED A WINNING CLUTCH: Willow and Hide designer, Chloe Johnson paints and sews her stunning and one-of-a-kind clutch bags by hand and with love.
BAGGED A WINNING CLUTCH: Willow and Hide designer, Chloe Johnson paints and sews her stunning and one-of-a-kind clutch bags by hand and with love. Contributed
Business

Young Bundy designer bags herself a small business

Rhylea Millar
24th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FINDING the perfect clutch for any occasion is always a challenging task.

But Childers local, Chloe Johnson has spoiled customers for choice with her stunning handmade collection of clutch bags.

The 22-year-old started her business Willow and Hide Designs in April.

She said she started creating the statement pieces for herself and received lots of compliments.

Thus a business was born.

"I've always been interested in fashion and crafts and my grandma actually taught me how to sew - she's a bit of a fashionista herself too," Ms Johnson said.

"Originally I just started making the clutches for fun but then some of my friends asked me to make them one and I thought maybe I could turn it into a business."

And that's exactly what Ms Johnson did, all while continuing to work her full-time job.

The young designer hand paints the canvas on the outside and sews cotton fabric liners on the inside, before sewing it inside a plastic waterproof cover.

BAGGED A WINNING CLUTCH: Willow and Hide designer, Chloe Johnson paints and sews her stunning and one-of-a-kind clutch bags by hand and with love.
BAGGED A WINNING CLUTCH: Willow and Hide designer, Chloe Johnson paints and sews her stunning and one-of-a-kind clutch bags by hand and with love. Contributed

"The plastic cover acts as a protective shield," the young designer said.

"If you go out one weekend and accidentally drop a drink on it, it wipes off straight away … just don't leave it open and let the inside get wet or the paint will run."

The handmade product takes anywhere from four days to an entire week to finish making the clutches, depending on the painting requirements.

But there's something that makes these clutches extra special - they are not mass-produced items and you won't find anyone else holding them at events.

"Every clutch is one of a kind and even if someone asks me to make a similar design for them, I will do something to still make it a unique design, like using different colours.

"You can't just walk into Kmart and pick this up from the shelf - it is a specialty product and I think that uniqueness makes it a bit more special."

The Willow and Hide Designs owner said she is happy to create custom orders for all types of events.

"I did a few orders for the polo and I've also filled lots of custom orders for birthdays, race days or for just everyday use," Ms Johnson said.

"It's the perfect accessory for any kind of event whether it's casual or dressy and my clutch comes along with me everywhere - it can fit all the essentials and isn't too bulky to carry around."

Standard design clutches cost $80.

To purchase your one of a kind clutch bag or place a custom order through Willow and Hide Designs, email willowandhidedesigns@gmail.com or visit the business on its Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2muXYwQ

business fashion retail
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Steve Irwin’s sister on family’s ‘very sad’ falling out

    Steve Irwin’s sister on family’s ‘very sad’ falling out

    Celebrity Steve Irwin’s sister has broken her silence on the “very sad” family feud allegedly afflicting her famous clan.

    Bundy radar: Chance of storms on Friday

    premium_icon Bundy radar: Chance of storms on Friday

    News THE partly cloudy weather might look promising, but very little rain is forecast...

    Two-vehicle crash on Woongarra St

    premium_icon Two-vehicle crash on Woongarra St

    News TWO patients are being transported to Bundaberg Hospital after a traffic crash on...

    PHOTOS: Making the most of water park for the holidays

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Making the most of water park for the holidays

    Whats On Locals rush to cool off at temporary attraction