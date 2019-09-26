Young Bundy chef sets off for culinary adventure in Canada

BYE BYE BUNDY: Former co-owner of Rosie Blu Gourmet Deli, Scott Guymer is all set for his Canadian adventure of a lifetime.

BUYING into a business at 21-years of age is a rare commodity and moving to Canada at 24-years-old sounds like a dream come true.

For Bundy boy Scott Guymer, these are just two of the items he can now tick off his bucket list.

After being offered a cheffing role in Whistler, Canada, Mr Guymer booked the airfares, packed his bags and sold his half of Rosie Blu Gourmet Deli to his business partner.

“I felt like a new challenge, really wanted to achieve more than I already have and I just felt like this was the next big step for me,” he said.

“The Whistler restaurant sits 1500 people at a time and has a turnover of a few thousand a night, so it will be completely different to anything I have done before and it will be a really great experience.”

Impressed by his ambition, maturity and motivation, the competitive application process saw Mr Guymer selected from hundreds of candidates.

“As a business owner, I have been working seven days a week for the last two years and while my friends were out enjoying themselves, I was sleeping or getting up early for work,” Mr Guymer said.

“So I kind of missed out on that but I think this is my time to enjoy myself.”

Born and bred in Bundy, the chef is looking forward to sharing his gift with others and bidding farewell to the humidity.

“I feel happy when I get to create meals for people and I see them eating and enjoying my food,” he said.

“I’ve never been to the snow before and learning to snowboard and ski will be pretty incredible too.”

Mr Guymer said while the situation is bittersweet and he will miss his family, friends and clients, he was excited for the adventure that awaited him.

To stay up to date with his travels, you can follow the Bundy chef on Instagram at https://bit.ly/2n4R5CJ