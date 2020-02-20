Menu
Chern'ee Sutton (left) with the group at Parliament House including MP Kate Jones.
Young Bundaberg artist picks up new tourism role

Crystal Jones
20th Feb 2020 7:06 PM
BUNDABERG indigenous artist Chern'ee Sutton has gone from strength to strength in her decade in the art world, and now the 23-year-old has another accolade to her name.

Miss Sutton has been announced as one of 10 young indigenous tourism leaders across Queensland.

Speaking from Brisbane after an event at Parliament House yesterday, Miss Sutton said she was thrilled.

"It means I'm going to be a lot more involved in the tourism industry," she said.

The contemporary artist will speak at schools, visit job expos and be more involved with the tourism industry.

The announcement comes as Miss Sutton prepares for a three-week exhibition of her work at Henderson Gallery in Brisbane, opening tomorrow night.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said she was proud to announce the first indigenous cohort of young tourism leaders.

"More tourists than ever before are looking for a cultural experience when they come to Queensland," Ms Jones said.

"Cultural tourism is a multi-billion-dollar global industry. "We're working with indigenous tourism operators from throughout the state to make sure Queenslanders tap into this rapidly-growing sector."

Miss Sutton said she had more big projects on her radar coming soon.

Even with her many successes, the Bundy artist still loves to pay a visit to a painting on display at Parliament House in Brisbane. She painted it when she was just 14.

"Every time I go to Parliament House I like to get a photo with it," she said. 

Chern'ee Sutton at Parliament House.
