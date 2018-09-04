Young Buccaneers qualify for first ever finals campaign

HISTORY MAKING: The under-15 Wide Bay Buccaneers are the first side from the club to make the finals.

FOOTBALL: History was made on Sunday for the Wide Bay Buccaneers.

The under-15 side became the first team from the newly-formed club to qualify for a finals series in the Football Queensland Premier League.

The team defeated Sunshine Coast Wanderers 2-1 and had other results go its way to lock a top-four spot in the age group.

Wide Bay opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Bailey Paxton before the Wanderers equalised, at home, before half time.

Jordan Visentin then scored his fifth goal of the campaign to give the side the win and the finals spot.

It was the 15th win out of 23 matches this year.

The team, currently in third, can seal that spot if the side defeats the second-placed Peninsula Power this weekend in the final regular season round.

The Buccaneers, with a loss, could fall to fourth if Logan Lightning win its final two matches.

The side has a catch-up match this weekend.

If the Buccaneers finish third they would face the second-placed side in the competition for a spot in the grand final.

A fourth place finish would put them against first.

The Buccaneers U15 side may not be the only Wide Bay side in the finals with the U13 team still alive.

But they have some work to do.

The U13 team lost 4-2 to first-placed Sunshine Coast Wanderers and must now draw or beat Peninsula Power this week.

The side is currently sixth but tied on points with Logan (5th), Peninsula (4th) and Rochedale Rovers (3rd) in the race for a top-four finish.

A Buccaneers win with a loss or draw by Logan or Rochedale would be enough for the side to qualify. If they drew then the Buccaneers would need Logan and Rochedale to lose to qualify. The side plays the Power on Saturday in Maryborough.