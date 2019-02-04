Young boy's horrifying shopping centre toilet trip

A YOUNG boy was approached by an older man and told to go into a toilet cubicle at Grand Central Shopping Centre as there was something he’d “love” inside.

The boy's mother took to social media on Saturday afternoon to share information about the incident.

"My 11-year-old son went to the men's toilets at Grand Central next to Dusk this morning around 9.30am and a man in a cubicle said to him 'hey kid come in here I have something to show you, you will love it I promise'," the mother wrote.

"My child ran out of there and I reported it to security immediately.

"My son is perfectly okay."

The mother said she was raising the alarm online to warn other parents of the dangers that are out there.

"Keep a close eye mums and dads," she said. "Have that talk with your kids sooner rather than later for their own safety.

She said she was appalled at the situation, but proud that her son had remembered the lessons she had taught him about what "these sick perverts" can do.

A spokesperson for Grand Central said they could not comment on the matter as it had been passed on to the Queensland Police Service.

Several other parents commented on the post that they make their kids used the disabled toilets in public places out of fear of something similar occurring. If you have any information regarding this crime, or any crime, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

