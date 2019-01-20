Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JELLYFISH STING: A young boy was treated by Surf Life Savers for a jellyfish sting at Rainbow Beach.
JELLYFISH STING: A young boy was treated by Surf Life Savers for a jellyfish sting at Rainbow Beach. Whitsunday Coast Life Saving Cub
News

Young boy treated for jellyfish sting at Rainbow Beach

Philippe Coquerand
by
20th Jan 2019 11:28 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A young boy has been treated for a jellyfish sting by surf life savers at Rainbow Beach.

It's believed the 9-year-old boy was stung just after 10:30am.

Life savers were notified with first aid provided.

JELLYFISH STING: A young boy was treated for a jellyfish sting by Surf Life Savers at Rainbow Beach.
JELLYFISH STING: A young boy was treated for a jellyfish sting by Surf Life Savers at Rainbow Beach. Surf Life Saving Qld

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

Surf Life Savers are warning swimmers to be cautious of jellyfish in the water.

"Please stay vigilant and keep an eye on your family and friends," a Qld Surf Life Saving spokesman said.

editors picks first aid jellyfish jellyfish sting queensland ambulance service rainbow beach rainbow beach incident surf life saving queensland
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Boy attacked by dingo pack on Fraser Island

    premium_icon Boy attacked by dingo pack on Fraser Island

    News A YOUNG child was airlifted from Fraser Island after he was attacked by a pack of dingoes.

    The Bill Bus is coming to Bundy with Bill on it

    premium_icon The Bill Bus is coming to Bundy with Bill on it

    Politics The Bill Bus is coming to town with Bill on it

    Passion for wine flows

    premium_icon Passion for wine flows

    News Dry conditions makes for great grape season