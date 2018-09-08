Menu
Young boy missing from Brisbane home

Rae Wilson
by
8th Sep 2018 3:16 AM

Police are seeking public assistance to help find a 12-year-old boy missing from Newmarket.

The boy was last seen yesterday about 8am leaving a Farm Street home and has not contacted family since.

The boy is described as Caucasian, approximately 110cm tall and with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, green shirt and green shorts.

Police are appealing for the boy or anyone with further information to contact police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

