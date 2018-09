BITE: A young boy was taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog.

BITE: A young boy was taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog. Jason Dougherty

A BOY under the age of 10 was bitten on the neck by a dog in Woodgate overnight.

An ambulance spokesman confirmed the young boy was taken to Bundaberg Hospital about 6.45pm after receiving non-threatening injuries from the bite.

The spokesman said the wound was small but deep and the child was in a stable condition when assessed.

Bundaberg Regional Council is not investigating the incident at this time.