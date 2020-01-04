Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service.
News

Young boy hit by four-wheel drive on Capricorn Coast

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
4th Jan 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 5:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 5-YEAR-OLD boy was rushed to hospital last night after he was hit by a four-wheel drive at a caravan park on the Capricorn Coast.

At 6.30pm, paramedics were called to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident at a caravan park on Farnborough Rd, Yeppoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the boy was hit by the four-wheel drive at low speed.

Multiple police units also attended the scene.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the boy was wearing a helmet and was believed to be riding a push bike when he was hit. However, this was not confirmed.

They further stated the driver was not at fault.

Paramedics treated the boy for minor injuries, and he was transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

queensland ambulance service queensland police service vehicle and pedestrian incident yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartfelt eulogy for Aboriginal elder Mervyn Johnson

        premium_icon Heartfelt eulogy for Aboriginal elder Mervyn Johnson

        News ABORIGINAL elder Mervyn George Johnson was remembered as “a mighty man” who championed the passing of traditional knowledge.

        Cooking on a roof: From India to the folk festival

        premium_icon Cooking on a roof: From India to the folk festival

        News Six months after eating food in India, a Bundaberg couple ran a business at...

        Spike in water shows 45 per cent increase for Bundaberg residents

        premium_icon Spike in water shows 45 per cent increase for Bundaberg...

        News Bundaberg’s residential water usage has increased when compared to the same period...

        Patient pulled from water in critical condition

        premium_icon Patient pulled from water in critical condition

        Breaking A WOMAN has been pulled from the water at The Basin, in a critical condition.