Child drowns in dam west of Brisbane (9 News)
News

Young boy drowns in dam

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
24th Dec 2020 6:53 PM
A little boy has drowned in a dam northwest of Brisbane tonight.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in Vernor, near Fernvale in the Somerset region, at 3.53pm this afternoon.

Paramedics attempted to treat a school-aged boy who had reportedly drowned in a dam at the property. He could not be revived.

It comes on the same day as authorities raised concerns about the number of near-drownings in Queensland this summer.

There have been 65 near-drownings this month, with nearly half involving children under the age of 12.

Originally published as Young boy drowns in dam

