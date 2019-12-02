Young beef producers told to back themselves

FIVE young beef producers from the North Burnett were told to back themselves and their industry at a recent agriculture conference.

Sarah Hayes, Laura Maeyke, Gavin Scott, Emily Vicary and Sara Darrow attended the Young Beef Producers Forum in Roma on November 14-15, through a sponsorship by the Central Burnett Landcare (CBL) group.

The event is held as a networking and educational opportunity for ambassadors to learn and build relationships in the ag industry.

Emily, Sara and Laura spoke of their experiences in guest talks at the recent CBL Christmas Party held at the Billabong Motor Inn in Mundubbera on November 30.

Over the two days 300 delegates were treated to tours, guest talks, and educational seminars, all with the theme, “back yourself, back your industry”.

Emily discussed some of the bigger takeaways, stressing the need to bridge the gap between producers and the consumer.

“Today’s technology is designed to bring people together, but we’ve never been so far from our city cousins,” Emily said.

“This is why we need to ensure that what we say and what we do is positive and honest, and gives our city cousins, or the consumer, a real life perspective and understanding of ag.”

One quote resonated quite strongly with Emily, solidifying what she believes was a successful forum.

“A valid point was made which was don’t waste your time trying to convince a vegan to eat meat,” she said.

“But build a relationship with the person who is already eating your product.”

Sara Darrow offered some words of praise to the speakers involved in this year’s conference, saying their feeling for the industry was “contagious”.

“It was great to see the huge amount of confidence and faith the speakers had in the future of the beef industry,” Sara said.

“Everyone left with a heightened sense of enthusiasm to do more for themselves and their industry.”

Some key takeaways for Sara was the sheer magnitude of the Roma saleyard, with it being the largest cattle selling centre in the southern hemisphere.

The tour guides there offered some wise words during their guest talks, emphasising the importance of the visitor’s experience.

“Tourists from overseas, the city, and grey nomads all come and take part in the tours of the saleyards,” she said.

“One thing they always tried to say was to leave the tourists with a positive message to return to the city with.”

The talks then concluded with some parting quotes of inspiration the girls had thought of, indicating the beef industry was in good hands.

“If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you, back yourself, back your industry.”