What a typical young Aussie is really like

YOUNG Aussies have barely any money saved, often live with their parents and despite the housing market looking bleaker than ever, still feel pretty positive about their future and about owning a home one day.

A lot of them have also risked taking illegal drugs into music festivals and almost all of them are proud to be Australian despite thinking racism is still a big problem.

For the past year, ABC's youth broadcaster Triple J surveyed 11,000 Aussies aged between 18 to 29.

And despite previous reports claiming that generation is partying harder, earning plenty of money and struggling to find jobs, the findings beg to differ.

THEY LOVE NANGS, DRINK LESS AND ARE EASILY GETTING DRUGS INTO FESTIVALS

Every year and at every event, young Aussies are warned by cops about trying to take drugs into festivals.

Despite the warnings, sniffer dogs and crackdowns, more than half of young Aussies admitted they managed to take drugs into festivals.

A whopping 55 per cent admitted they had taken drugs into a music festival and 83 per cent of those surveyed were strongly in favour of pill testing.

Groovin The Moo in Canberra was the first to trial pill testing earlier this year, stopping at least two people from taking potentially deadly drugs.

Here is Australia's first official #pilltesting service in numbers:

128 participants

85 samples tested

50% was 'other' (lactose, sweetener, paint)

50% was pure MDMA

2 of the samples were deadly

So, harm reduced.

We did it. — Matt Noffs (@mattnoffs) April 29, 2018

While young Aussies overwhelmingly want pill testing, they also aren't restricting their drug use to just MDMA or ecstasy.

More than half of those surveyed had used marijuana or cannabis in the past year while 28 per cent revealed they had used cocaine.

Victorians are also enamoured with ketamine, a horse tranquilliser, and are 2.7 times more likely to use the drug than any other state and territory.

A quarter of young Aussies have also legally used nangs, small canisters of nitrous oxide gas, to get high while 15 per cent had taken codeine.

Drugs aside, most young Aussies surveyed revealed they weren't drinking as much.

Around a quarter admitted they had drunk more in the past 12 months but 39 per cent revealed they had cut down on their alcohol intake.

AUSSIES LOVE SENDING NAKED PICS AND RELY ON DATING APPS

It turns out young Aussie men love sending unsolicited d**k pics with more than half the women surveyed admitting they'd received an unwanted selfie or a sexually explicit image.

While women are receiving plenty of unwanted pics, 78 per cent of men couldn't say they'd been sent something they didn't want.

And as plenty of young Aussies send naked pictures to each other, one in four of them are also eventually meeting on dating apps.

Earlier this month, Tinder revealed Aussies were swiping a combined 23 billion times a year on the popular app.

And if those potential Tinder matches were to meet, the survey revealed 34 per cent of them would practice safe sex while a startling eight per cent admitted they never had safe sex.

THEY'RE LIVING WITH THEIR PARENTS BUT ARE STRUGGLING TO SAVE

Almost half of the thousands of young Aussies surveyed (42 per cent) revealed they still live with their parents.

While the general consensus is that young Aussies hunker down with their parents for a few years to save up enough money for a housing deposit, their penniless bank accounts beg to differ.

Over half of them have less than $5000 sitting in the bank and a quarter of them don't even have $1000.

Only five per cent of those surveyed were sitting pretty with more than $50,000 in their account.

The data also found that one in three young Aussies are doing something extra for money aside from their usual job.

Despite that, more than a quarter of them had more than $5000 worth of debt, not including money owing on a HECS or HELP loan.

In August last year, a survey from Westpac asked Aussies between 18 and 35 if they were saving for any sort of goal.

The 1000 responses found almost all of them, 95 per cent, were saving for something.

THE HOMEOWNER DREAM IS FADING BUT YOUNG AUSSIES STILL BELIEVE

In October, a report from the Grattan Institute revealed young people aged 25-34 saw their home ownership rate drop by more than 30 per cent from 1981 until 2011.

At the time, Brendan Coates, a housing policy expert at the Grattan Institute, said the issue of young people being locked out of the property ladder is one which will take at least two decades to fix.

"Reforming negative gearing and capital gains tax, which have added fuel to the fire, would be a good start but it would only lower prices by about two per cent," he said.

"It's not about how many homes we build this year or next year. We would need to see at least a decade of sustained home building to make a big difference.

"If Australians are not on the property ladder by the time they are 35, then it is unlikely that they will own their home outright."

And that damning statistic came not long after the Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey listed Sydney as being the second most expensive housing market in the world.

Despite all that, young Aussies are still surprisingly positive about their future and potentially owning a home.

Triple J's survey had 79 per cent of respondents believing they'll be homeowners one day while 72 per cent of them felt either slightly positive or extremely positive about their future.

Despite their faith about potentially entering the housing market one day, more than a quarter of them admitted housing affordability was the most pressing issue affecting young people.

A spokesman from the Grattan Institute said housing affordability had become so bad that the only way young people could get into the market was with help from "the bank of mum and dad".

"Inheritances tend to transmit wealth to children who are already well-off, and home ownership is more likely among those who receive an inheritance, and more likely still among those who receive larger inheritances," he said.

"Australia is becoming wealthier, but much of the increase is concentrated in the hands of older generations. The trend is unmistakeable: unless something changes, the young will fall further behind and inequality will get worse."