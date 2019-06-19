CANCER BATTLE: Young Arianna faces years in hospital

Three-year-old cancer patient Arianna Baczynskis with mum Bonnie, father Elliot and brother Oren, 5. Ari likes to dress up as princesses in the hospital as she started losing her hair and had bloating caused by treatment.

GIVEN enough time, anything can become normal - just ask the Gin Gin family of three-year-old Arianna Baczynskis, who requires blood transfusions every few days.

In April, the toddler was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia, which inspired her Hervey Bay grandmother Rose Sheehy to roll up her sleeve for the first time to donate blood at 67.

Now the family is tackling their challenges head-on by sharing their story, as one of the recipients who rely on 34 per cent of the blood collected by the Australian Red Cross Blood Service that goes to cancer patients.

"We want to raise awareness because even though at this stage she is beating the cancer, she will be in hospital for the next three years for treatment and needs many more blood transfusions," Ms Sheehy said.

"I have donated blood for the first time earlier this month thanks to a church outreach program because it really does make a difference."

Ari, described as a "bright and happy" young girl who loved ballet and had just started kindy at Wallaville near Gin Gin, was taken to the local emergency room with a cold, bruising and pinprick clusters on her skin.

Speaking from their Brisbane hospital room, mother Bonnie said she thought she was being an overprotective parent when she took her daughter to hospital.

Sent to Bundaberg for a second opinion, by 11pm the same Monday night the family had been given the news that Ari had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

That Saturday, Ari was in Brisbane receiving her first chemotherapy treatment.

Ari began receiving blood transfusions immediately to improve her haemoglobin count as well as receiving three-hour platelet transfusions regularly.

The Gin Gin Motel part-owners, with their other child Oren, 5, haven't been back home since being transferred to Brisbane for Ari's treatment.

"Her personality has helped with dealing with the side effects - like the steroid treatment in the first month means she lost a lot of muscle," Ms Baczynskis said.

"She has to build it back up again, learn to walk again and she gets frustrated because, like any toddler, she wants to climb things.

Ms Baczynskis explained it was staring into the unknown that was the scariest part of the ordeal.

The couple's friend in Gin Gin has started a GoFundMe page to help them out financially because the couple cannot work, as Ari requires 24-hour care and Ms Baczynskis is due to give birth to the family's newest member in July.

"I understand people want to help but don't quite know what to do," Ms Baczynskis said.

"We are so appreciative of the people who have donated or directly given us money or gift cards because we don't have a constant income."

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ari039s-leukemia-journey