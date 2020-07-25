“Young and inexperienced” learner cops $2000 fine

Trey Saroglia pleaded guilty to seven offences in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

A LEARNER driver has copped $2000 in fined after his “inexperience” saw him lose control.

Trey Laurence Saroglia, 18, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to seven offences including driving without due care and attention, driving over the no alcohol limit and failing to display L plates.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court on April 17 police were called to Electra St after a car had crashed into a tree.

Sgt Klaassen said the car had lost control after driving up and down the street a few times.

The court heard the car was unregistered, uninsured and also had defects including bald tyres.

Police spoke with Saroglia who told them he was the driver of the car and he was on a learners permit.

A breath test returned a reading of 0.021.

Saroglia’s lawyer Gavin James told the court his client had no history before the court and said he was a “young and inexperienced” driver.

Mr James said there were two other people in the car and no one was injured in the incident.

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring took into account Saroglia’a plea of guilty and the fact he had no history.

“You got yourself into a bit of a mess,” he said.

Saroglia received a total of $2000 in fines and was disqualified from driving for three months.