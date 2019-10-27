Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MIDNIGHT CRASH: Three young adults were taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in hit a power pole just after midnight. M
MIDNIGHT CRASH: Three young adults were taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in hit a power pole just after midnight. M
News

Young adults injured after crashing into power pole

Felicity Ripper
27th Oct 2019 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE young adults were taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in hit a power pole just after midnight.

Paramedics, firefighters and the Forensic Crash Unit responded to the single-vehicle crash on Capital Place at Birtinya.

Three people aged in their late teens to early twenties were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

One adult male suffered neck, back and arm injuries.

A woman suffered facial injuries and a second adult woman had back injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said traffic was diverted around the adjacent Kawana Way.

More Stories

birtinya capital place crash injured power pole sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    MP asked: How do we know if you work in national interest?

    premium_icon MP asked: How do we know if you work in national interest?

    News MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt says there needs to be balance between democratic institutions.

    Closing up: Gayndah cafe put up for sale

    premium_icon Closing up: Gayndah cafe put up for sale

    News Why this community favourite has decided to depart after six years in the area.

    Bike stolen from home carpark

    premium_icon Bike stolen from home carpark

    News POLICE are seeking information after a black and yellow mountain bike was taken...

    Our highest-paid tradies revealed

    premium_icon Our highest-paid tradies revealed

    News Australia's highest paying trades have been revealed.