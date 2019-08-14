You'll be on the edge of your seat for PBR's Bundy return

Aaron Kleier on Sweet Pro's Chemical Weapon at the PBR Monster Energy Tour at Bendigo Victoria, this is just some of the action that will see the crowd cheering in Burnett Heads.

Aaron Kleier on Sweet Pro's Chemical Weapon at the PBR Monster Energy Tour at Bendigo Victoria, this is just some of the action that will see the crowd cheering in Burnett Heads. Elise Derwin

IN A SPORT where there are no time outs, no towels to throw in and there is only one man, one bull and eight desperate seconds that will keep you on the edge of your seat from the first ride of the night right through to the last, welcome to the world of the PBR.

Saturday will see the PBR return to the Wide Bay region.

PBR general manager Glen Young said it had been a while since they visited this area with the PBR, however it was always good to see the tour return to this great location.

"Both bulls and riders are in fine form going into this event being right in the middle of our season,” he said.

"A number of the riders will be returning from brief tours in the USA and Canada, whilst others have used the months break to take time to rest and recover from niggling injuries,” he said.

With $10,000 in posted prize-money and many of the nation's most extreme bucking bulls, the August 17th event at Jack Norgate Oval, Burnett Heads will attract the most accomplished bull riders from around the nation as they strive to qualify for the 2019 $100,000 PBR Grand Finals in Townsville.

"Winning a PBR event is by no means easy, to win one event in a season is a huge accomplishment at this level and to win more than one in a season is truly showing your dominance in this sport and putting you in contention for an Australian title.

"We have compiled some of the best bucking bulls in the state for this particular event,” said Young.

"Being so centrally located to our bull breeders will mean fans are going to get to witness many of the sports all-star bucking bulls from several leading bull breeding including the likes of Dunne and Wallace Bucking Bulls.”

Fans can expect the unexpected with thrilling eight-second rides and heart-stopping wrecks providing an unforgettable experience.

It's the toughest sport on dirt and one huge night of ultimate entertainment that the whole family will enjoy.

The PBR Bull Mania at Burnett Heads truly is an event that needs to be seen to be believed and has been organised through a collaboration with The Lighthouse Hotel, The Lighthouse Festival committee and community groups.

Everything has been considered with this event with rides for children and food stalls available at Jack Norgate Oval throughout the evening; with gates opening at 5pm.

The Lighthouse Hotel venue manager Gavin Hales said they were extremely excited to be hosting a PBR event in Burnett Heads.

"They are such a professional organisation and really know how to put a show on,” he said. "To have the best riders and bulls in Australia competing in our own back yard is amazing and everyone involved to get them here is something to be proud of.

"Events like this put us on the map and attract thousands to the region, which really gives our tourism industry a massive boost.

"With affordable ticket pricing, entertainment for the whole family throughout the night and free buses to and from town there is no excuse not to come along for an awesome night out.”

If visitors aren't ready to go home after the PBR action, they can stay for the After Party at the Lighthouse Hotel featuring local band Knee Deep.

Organisers wanted to thank sponsors for this event Devcon, Carlton United Breweries, Elgas, PFD, Lighthouse Festival and Burnett Heads Music Festival. Tickets are on sale at www.pbraustralia.com.au.

Pre-sale: $30 general admission, $15 child, $85 family pass (two adults and two children).

Tickets will go fast so get in early to avoid disappointment. They can be booked online or, to avoid the additional booking fee, can be purchased direct from the Lighthouse Hotel by calling 4159 4202.