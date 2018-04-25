You'd be barking mad to miss Friday's AgroTrend special

BIG EVENT: Elizabeth and Barrie Hughes with Electra Chip and Electra Pippa are all set for this year's AgroTrend.

WHEN Barrie and Elizabeth Hughes take to the arena this AgroTrend they will be quietly notching up 15 years of co-ordinating the Working Cattle Dog Trials here in Bundaberg.

These trials are a show favourite and provide a competitive way to foster and encourage the use and training of herding dogs in the cattle industry.

The trials work by providing a course that simulates a mini paddock situation with all the skill requirements that may be needed on a day-to-day basis in the paddock.

Don't miss Friday's NewMail for our AgroTrend special, including a four-page wrap that contains everything you need to know.

It features insights into new farming techniques using technology, one of the young faces behind the Rotary Rodeo, the best barbecue contest and more.