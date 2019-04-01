You won't want to miss the prizes on offer at this event

HELP OFFERED: Jenny Frew is holding a monster cent sale next month to support the Cancer Council.

HAVING her family touched by cancer, Jenny Frew has dedicated countless hours to helping ensure other families don't have to suffer the same reality.

In the past she has held some form of fundraiser,and this year Ms Frew is organising a monster cent sale at Bundaberg Civic Centre, with hundreds of prizes sure to impress.

She said the event had probably 300 prizes.

She hoped to have 400 people attend and with already 106 people booked in, she urged people to book their spot for afternoon tea catering.

She said the event hoped to break its record of $10,000 raised for the Cancer Council, which was set two years ago.

"All proceeds go directly to Cancer Council,” she said.

Ms Frew said she could not thank local businesses enough for their support, with prizes including stays at Pavilions On 1770 and Point apartments at Bargara, and time on the LARC amphibious vessel.

There will be the cent sale, whip-around, raffles, lucky door prizes, lucky seat and a lucky number board.

Bookings are available until Thursday, with the cent sale on from 1pm on April 6.

The doors open at noon.

Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

To book your spot or for more information, phone Ms Frew as 0438531204.