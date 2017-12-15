You won't believe what this thug said about torture victim

Dane Luke Jagers is in jail for torture and assault.

Dane Luke Jagers is in jail for torture and assault. Contributed

A MAN who tortured two people over a $10,000 drug debt tried to convince a court he was helping, not harming, one of the victims.

Bundaberg's Dane Luke Jagers was jailed in November 2016 for seven years after pleading guilty to his role in a terrifying and violent attack on Jessica Robertson and Joshua Senior.

Jagers asked the Queensland Court of Appeal to reduce his sentence because his co-offenders Shaun Wade Simpson and Beau Daniel Wynne were only jailed for five years and three and a half years respectively.

The 33-year-old also claimed Bundaberg District Court Judge Leanne Clare did not take into account that he was trying to save Ms Robertson from harm.

During the appeal hearing, Jagers's barrister argued his client was trying to take Jessica Robertson to safety when he bound her hands and moved her out of the house and towards a car.

This was despite Jagers admitting to pouring a flammable liquid over both victims and threatening to murder them and dump their bodies in a forest.

"Your Honour, that was a device to get her away from the situation," the barrister told the court.

"He wanted to remove her from the situation.

"It was a mixture between scaring both of them, which we admit to, but removing her at one stage and that's the context I put it in."

Jagers, Simpson and Wynne attacked Ms Robertson and Mr Senior on December 14, 2015, over a debt of $10,000 related to methamphetamine deals.

During the ordeal the three men threatened to kill the pair using an angle grinder, poured a flammable liquid over them and pretended to set them alight, hit them with on the body and head with spirit levels and kicked Ms Robertson in the face.

During the attack Jagers poured a flammable liquid on the victims and one of the assailants kicked Ms Robertson in the face.

The appeal was dismissed, with the judges noting he was the primary offender in the attack and that his criminal history was more extensive than the other offenders.

The judges also found it was highly unlikely he was helping Ms Robertson.

"If it had been true that the applicant had momentarily sought to protect Ms Robertson against the acts of his fellow offenders that would have worked to ameliorate his sentence very much," the judges said.

"Of course nothing like that happened and her honour put that consideration to one side."

- NewsRegional