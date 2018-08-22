You won't be lost in the crowd here

IN MANY suburbs of Bundaberg, their quality can be seen in their residents; the community that helps them keep thriving and staying strong.

A great example of this is in Thabeban, where hidden on the outskirts of town many now consider Thabeban State School the best-kept secret in Bundaberg.

Smiling, laughing, happy, enthusiastic and engaged children eagerly going about their school day - that is what you will find when you walk through the gates at Thabeban State School.

Principal Mick Lawrance said Thabeban State School has proudly been serving the Bundaberg region for an amazing 101 years.

"The school has a rich history laced with a plethora of student success stories and has become renowned for its caring and student centred approach,” he said.

"At Thabeban State School, your child will not be lost in the crowd because Thabeban is a small school with a big heart and one that takes pride in knowing every child's story and building every child's success.

There is much to be enjoyed and celebrated in the suburb of Thabeban, including that the median prices continue to stay reasonable with houses at an average of just $260,250.

Thabeban is one of those suburbs that is well received by those wanting to purchase homes and also renters, with such a wealth of different styles and sizes.

The beauty of the area is that there is still room to grow in housing and industry.

While education is of significance in this area, they also know how to kick up their heels quite regularly at the Thabeban Race Track.

The Bundaberg Race Club hosts seven thoroughbred race meetings per year at Thabeban Racecourse with Melbourne Cup being the largest event on the calendar.

The races have become a popular event in the community and the Bundaberg Fashions on the Field creates a sophisticated atmosphere at the races.

The Thabeban Racecourse site is also used by the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club which have also proven popular locally.

Also for sports lovers in Thabeban is the Aussie Rules football and softball playing fields where many a hard match is won or lost.

Thankfully for those who don't want to travel too far, there is the Freshfields Shopping Corner with a butcher, Foodworks, bakery and BWS which allows for that local feel and great variety.

Another local business in Thabeban that is continuing to receive rave reviews from throughout the region and beyond is Bundaberg Coaches.

Tours of all styles are taken by customers throughout Australia and even the world with the business continuing to grow under current director Jason Beresford.

Another idea that continues to take shape in Thabeban has people talking about the area for all the right reasons, with the suburb anticipating to be the new base for Bundaberg's ambulance and fire services.

Situated on the corner of Wyllie and Wilmington Sts in Thabeban, Bundaberg QFES superintendent Jeff Keating said he was confident the base had the size and facilities to service the region in the long term.

"I think it will take us well into the future,” Supt Keating said.

"Here there's a lot more room for the big trucks to roll in and it also allows us to work much more closely with the QAS.

"This will enhance our training facilities where we can just go next door and we can set up training to suit both (fire and ambulance staff),” QFES Inspector Ron Higgins said.

Another drawcard for the site is that it is flood-free.

"It will save us moving house when the next flood comes through and allow us to better respond in the event of a flood,” Insp Higgins said.