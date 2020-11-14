YOU WISH: Xmas week in Byron could set you back $25,000

IF you want to rub shoulders with Hollywood star Matt Damon this Christmas, in the exclusive beach enclave of Wategos, it's going to cost you a small fortune.

One rental house with ocean views was listed just after Christmas for close to $25,000 over five nights.

At the time of writing, Welcome to Sirens at Wategos, was listed on online accommodation platform Airbnb, from December 28 to January 2, for $24,781, including service and cleaning fees.

Welcome to Sirens is described as an "original beach house" which has been lovingly renovated.

But it's fairly modest in size with three bedrooms and two bathrooms sleeping up to eight people.

Although it has ocean views and is a short walk to one of the most stunning north facing beaches in Australia, Welcome to Sirens doesn't even have a pool.

Seeing as $25,000 equates to half a year's wages for many people, that might seem a little steep.

Perhaps it's the prospect of rubbing shoulders with Good Will Hunting star Matt Damon, who was rumoured to have recently purchased a luxury house in Wategos for $22 million.

But its not uncommon to hear of people paying up to $5000 a night to stay in some of Byron Shire's dress circle location such as Wategos, Ewingsdale and in the hills above the popular seaside town.

It's not all doom and gloom if you are looking for somewhere cheaper to stay in Byron over Christmas.

In the same period on Airbnb, post-Christmas, there are a couple of other quirky options.

The owners of Bumblebee the vintage caravan say it can be towed anywhere from Tallebudgera to Byron.

Former Block contestants Michael & Carlene’s vintage caravan ‘Bumblebee’ has sold for $24,000. Picture: Instagram @michaelandcarlene

Bumblebee is a fully renovated, vintage, one of a kind, 1967 Franklin Freeway with all the mod cons.

For five nights from December 28 it's all yours for $1,173, or $170 per night. I guess you have to have somewhere to park it though.

If that is still beyond your budget, there's still hope.

teepee at Byron Bay

How about a bed in a 10-person teepee at the Arts Factory in Byron.

Five nights, sharing with some other smelly backpackers, will set you back $310 for five nights or $62 per night.