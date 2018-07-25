'You solicited my wife for sex': Armed couple robs man

COURT: Catherine Maria Drury and Mathew Richard Cobby each pleaded guilty in the District Court this week.

COURT: Catherine Maria Drury and Mathew Richard Cobby each pleaded guilty in the District Court this week. Facebook

A MAN hoping to get lucky with a Bundy woman he met online was left far from satisfied when she and her partner robbed and threatened him on the side of the road.

Catherine Maria Drury, 31, pleaded guilty to counts of theft, extortion and demanding money with threats to injure in the Bundaberg District Court on Tuesday.

Her partner, Mathew Richard Cobby, pleaded guilty in relation to the offence, in addition to a number of others, yesterday.

Crown prosecutor Chris Cook said Drury and the male victim had met through an app and later agreed to meet up and have sex on December 11 at Avenell Heights.

Once she arrived, Drury told the man it would cost him, to which he said he wasn't interested.

While defence barrister Edwin Whitton said his client had had a "genuine expectation of receiving" the money, Judge Jennifer Rosengren questioned whether that was a reasonable expectation, given there was no talk of payment in the messages between them.

Mr Cook said on the way back to her car, Drury called out to the man one more time that "$150 should do it".

After the man said he didn't have any money on him, Drury's partner Cobby got out of the car.

Wearing a red towel around his face and carrying a silver baseball bat in his hand, Cobby told the man: "That's my wife, you've solicited her for sex.

"You've seen our faces now, I'm going to need everything you have on you."

After taking the man's sunglasses, a black gym bag and his phone, the couple drove away.

A short time later, Cobby sent a message through the app and asked the complainant what his pin number was.

While no long-term damage or actual violence had resulted, Mr Cook said the incident had been a "frightening experience" for the victim.

About two hours later, police found the pair at Drury's home after looking up her car's number plate.

"The offending was concerning ... But they were hardly criminal masterminds here," Mr Cook told the court.

Drury's 12-month and six-month prison sentences were suspended for 18 months. She was released on an 18-month probation immediately.

Cobby was set to appear in the District Court yesterday.