You need to do this one thing with your poo

IT MAY be an uncomfortable 30 minutes but it could save your life.

Bundaberg gastro-intestinal cancer survivor Dan Kent, 71, knows only too well the value of a colonoscopy.

When he turned 50, Mr Kent began taking the Faecal Occult Blood Test, or the poo test, which can detect minimal amounts of blood in your bowel motions.

Every two years Mr Kent would go through the slightly awkward test.

When he turned 60, he got a positive result.

Mr Kent then had a colonoscopy, and was diagnosed with rectal cancer.

Thankfully, he was diagnosed early.

"I was one of the fortunate ones,” he said.

"I had surgery and followed that up with chemo.

"If they can find a polyp and remove it, you may never get this insidious disease.”

A polyp is a small growth attached to the bowel wall, which over time can become a cancer.

If polyps are found they are usually removed at the time of the examination.

But if your doctor suspects that a polyp has already turned into a cancer, then usually a small sample, or biopsy, will be taken for examination.

Mr Kent was awarded the inaugural John Zalcberg OAM Award for Excellence in Australasian Gastro Intestinal Trials Group Clinical Trials Research in 2015.

Time has not eroded Mr Kent's passion for getting the vital message out there.

"If you have any signs like rectal bleeding, or any family history, then go to your GP,” he said.

"It could save your life.”