Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Officially Australia’s hottest burger, the Double Decker Death Wish.
Officially Australia’s hottest burger, the Double Decker Death Wish.
Offbeat

You must sign waiver before eating hottest burger in Oz

2nd Jul 2018 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:25 AM

BURGER Urge has released a burger which is so hot that those who attempt it will be required to sign a waiver before they bite.

Officially Australia's hottest burger, the Double Decker Death Wish is a double angus beef burger with lashings of ghost chilli sauce, so hot that customers will be provided goggles and gloves when served their meal.

Burger Urge managing director Sean Carthew said the company's most dangerous creation to date would test the limits of even the most seasoned burn-chasers.

"It's legitimately the hottest burger in Australia. Those ghost chillies are no joke," he said.

"The Double Decker Death Wish is unlike anything people are selling. It's definitely not for everybody."

It is available at all 26 Burger Urge stores, including the Toowoomba store from today until Friday.

Burger Urge is at The Intersection on the corner of Ruthven and Alderley Sts.
 

burger burger urge chilli editors picks hot toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    IT WON'T WORK: Vinnies CEO slams Cashless Debit Card

    premium_icon IT WON'T WORK: Vinnies CEO slams Cashless Debit Card

    News THE boss of one of the country's top charities has slammed the Cashless Debit Card, saying it would be better to increase welfare and investment in regions.

    Council pushes for Bundy innovation hub in Senate inquiry

    premium_icon Council pushes for Bundy innovation hub in Senate inquiry

    Politics Senate committee asks for input on regional inequality

    No extra drumlines for Bundaberg

    No extra drumlines for Bundaberg

    Politics Extra funding to meet increasing costs

    Decentralisation inquiry: 'Govt agencies should go regional'

    premium_icon Decentralisation inquiry: 'Govt agencies should go regional'

    Politics 'Public sector jobs should be more widely distributed'

    Local Partners