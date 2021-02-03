A man has been fined $2000 for breaching domestic violence and protection orders in place in relation to the mother of his child.

A Mackay father who called the mother of his child "fat" and "a mutt" later went to her home - despite a protection order banning him from doing so - because he was sick and "needed her to look after him".

When she refused and told him to leave, the pair had a heated argument before he was locked outside the house.

So he kicked in the front door, only leaving because she had phoned police.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer slammed the man's "disgraceful" conduct in a scathing response from the bench.

"Looking at your history … you must just think people are here on earth to serve you," Magistrate Damien Dwyer said, handing down a $2000 fine.

"Give you a bit of a cuddle and when you get the sniffles you can go around there and say please look after me after calling (her) names."

Mackay Magistrates Court heard when police arrived at the home about 6.45pm on August 28 last year, officers saw couches upturned in the living room and broken crockery.

Prosecutor David Epstein said in an earlier incident, in June last year, the man went to the woman's home and let himself inside via an unlocked door.

She was in her bedroom, where he called her "fat, pig, a mutt and a dog" while refusing to leave despite repeated requests.

Another time, in December 2019, he was found hiding inside her roof cavity, defying a protection order.

The 36 year old fisherman and tradie, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to breaching domestic violence and protection orders.

The court heard the man, a father of two, had entries on his criminal history in relation to a former partner.

"He's not proud of his behaviour," defence solicitor Geoff Govey, of Taylors Solicitors, said, adding his client had not been clear on the conditions of the order in that he could not go to her home.

"He says that his life was chaotic throughout that period."

Mr Dwyer rejected the claim saying the man should have been well aware of the order.

"He abuses her, calling her those names, how could he be mistaken about that?" Mr Dwyer said, blasting the behaviour as "childish, immature rubbish".

To the man, he said: "Physically you're 36, but mentally I don't know where you are, certainly you're nowhere near 36.

"I thought about sending you to prison."

The court heard it had been some time since his last offending, which Mr Dwyer said saved him this time.

"Wake up to yourself, grow up … and start behaving like a father," Mr Dwyer said.

"That $2000, except for your stupidity, would better have been spent on those two kids of yours."

Convictions were not recorded.

