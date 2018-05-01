You know you grew up in Bundaberg when...
WE ASKED our Facebook friends to tell us how they knew they grew up in Bundy and had hundreds of responses.
Here's 15 of them, and if you want to read more you can scroll down to check out the Facebook post.
1. You still call it Olsen's Corner - Deb Barram
2. You call Alexandra Park the monkey park - Brenda Wallis
3. When you went to the bowling alley - and it was in the Sugarland car park - Melinda Scheuer
4. You still call Tallon Bridge the "new bridge" - Aeryn Walker
5. You remember when Kmart had a cafe in it - Rachael Greber
6. You miss the cane fires - Roy Royson
7. When you whinge about the town but never bothered to move elsewhere - Ben Gear
8. You remember the NewsMail Terry the Turtle Fan Club - Ainsley Milne
9. When you went skating at the outdoor skating rink at Bargara and the Railway Picnic at Nielson Park - Selina Petersen
10. You still call the place across from Kmart Franklins - Lytisha Frew
11. Krystal's was the ultimate party place. Viva Krystal's - Paul Fraser
12. You recognise your teachers from years prior in the street and they remember you - Petrina Pashley
13. You complain that it's too far if the trip takes longer than 15 minutes - Rachel Ann
14. You move away and crave a Chics chicken pie - Mel Reid
15. You remember the Hummock as being a big hill with a wishing well on top. The smell of cane fires, the black trash that fell. An abundance of fresh fruit and veggies. You were always at the beach.
