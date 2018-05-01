You know you grew up in Bundaberg when...

WE ASKED our Facebook friends to tell us how they knew they grew up in Bundy and had hundreds of responses.

Here's 15 of them, and if you want to read more you can scroll down to check out the Facebook post.

1. You still call it Olsen's Corner - Deb Barram

Southside Central Newsagency Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott

2. You call Alexandra Park the monkey park - Brenda Wallis

3. When you went to the bowling alley - and it was in the Sugarland car park - Melinda Scheuer

SUGARLAND: Car park and main entrance. Photo: Simon Young / NewsMail Simon Young BUN160913SUG4

4. You still call Tallon Bridge the "new bridge" - Aeryn Walker

Tallon Bridge Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN120813TAL1

5. You remember when Kmart had a cafe in it - Rachael Greber

HINKLER CENTRAL: Bundaberg Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott

6. You miss the cane fires - Roy Royson

Cane fires burning at the Cayley's property at Alloway over the years. Photo: contributed Neville Cayley contributed

7. When you whinge about the town but never bothered to move elsewhere - Ben Gear

Bundaberg, love it or leave it? Whatever!

8. You remember the NewsMail Terry the Turtle Fan Club - Ainsley Milne

TIMES CHANGE: The NewsMail building now occupies the site where three houses used to stand on Woondooma Street. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet

9. When you went skating at the outdoor skating rink at Bargara and the Railway Picnic at Nielson Park - Selina Petersen

Crowds at the 1947 Railway Picnic at Nielson Park Beach, Bargara. Courtesy of Picture Bundaberg

10. You still call the place across from Kmart Franklins - Lytisha Frew

Bundaberg Plaza, or as many people know it, Franklins.

11. Krystal's was the ultimate party place. Viva Krystal's - Paul Fraser

Krystal's is remembered fondly. Not an actual photo of Krystal's. Warren Lynam

12. You recognise your teachers from years prior in the street and they remember you - Petrina Pashley

Bundaberg State High School. Photo: Mike Knott bhs2906a

13. You complain that it's too far if the trip takes longer than 15 minutes - Rachel Ann

If your friends move to Bargara you might need to invest in some stamps and envelopes just to keep in touch.

14. You move away and crave a Chics chicken pie - Mel Reid

Bundy people miss their pies. Brett Wortman

15. You remember the Hummock as being a big hill with a wishing well on top. The smell of cane fires, the black trash that fell. An abundance of fresh fruit and veggies. You were always at the beach.

THE HUMMOCK: Views overlooking Bargara and Bundaberg from The Hummock Lookout. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet

Want to see what else people have said? Check out the Facebook post below.