GRAPHIC: ’You killed him’: Horrific wombat death video

WARNING: Distressing content

A sickening video has emerged of a man chasing after a wombat and stoning it to death in South Australia's Eyre Peninsula.

The man who carried out the cruel act is an off-duty South Australian police officer, according to the Wombat Awareness Organisation, who posted the video to Facebook.

Footage of the attack shows two men following a wombat in a 4WD along a dirt road.

The car stops and one of the men, dressed in a black cap and blue shorts, gets out and starts following the animal on foot with rocks in his hand.

"Get up close," the driver says as the other man creeps up behind the wombat.

The man gives the camera a thumbs up before pelting the defenceless animal with rocks.

He gives the thumbs up to the camera before launching his sickening attack. Picture: Wombat Awareness Organisation/Facebook

The driver starts laughing as the animal tries to run away, with the man continuing to hurl large stones.

"Go on, you've got him, you've got him," the second man says.

"Hit him, hit him, kill him."

The man throws another rock, hitting the wombat in the head and causing it to topple over.

He raises his arms in triumph and smiles at the camera as the animal struggles on the ground

"You killed him!" the driver says.

"First bloke I've ever seen kill a wombat on foot, bro."

The video was sent to the Wombat Awareness Organisation by members of the public.

"Healthy wombat stoned to death by off duty police officer," the organisation wrote on Facebook.

He chased the distressed animal. Picture: Wombat Awareness Organisation/Facebook

He eventually hit the wombat in the head, causing it to fall over. Picture: Wombat Awareness Organisation/Facebook

"I am tired of reporting such cruelty for it to be ignored. If this gets your support, something may be done.

"Please share, this is not entertainment. This has to stop!"

Brigitte Stevens, from the organisation, told Seven the wombat didn't die straight away and was left to suffer.

She added that this practice is common place in the area, according to the public.

The video has been shared almost 400 times and has attracted hundreds of comments from furious social media users.

"I am so shocked to see this, there are some seriously messed up people in this world but for this to be someone who has a responsibility to be a good role model in the community makes it even more shocking!" one person wrote.

The South Australia Police are investigating the incident. Picture: Wombat Awareness Organisation

"This is the most disgraceful, pitiful and the act of such a low life that I have ever seen. Wombats are the most beautiful creatures," another wrote.

South Australia Police told news.com.au they are aware of the video and are investigating the incident.

"South Australia Police are aware of a social media video depicting an incident involving a man inflicting injuries upon a wombat," a police spokesperson said.

"At this time SAPOL can confirm they are taking the situation very seriously and are closely examining the video.

"An inquiry is being undertaken into this matter to first formally identify the man; and then take appropriate action as required."