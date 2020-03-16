You have until 7pm to apply for a postal vote, here's how

You can receive your vote in the post.

You can receive your vote in the post. Tracey Joynson

WITH fears around coronavirus, many are looking at lodging postal votes.

The system is simple:

1. Click this link

2. Place your details in the relevant fields. The system will work better if you add your street name without a number or any other addition (such as St, Dr).

3. Once the system has found you, you have the option to have the postal vote sent to your registered address, or another address.

4. You can choose the option to have a confirmation of your postal vote emailed to you.

If you have any other queries or troubles with the online system, you can call Electoral Commission Queensland on 1300 881 665.