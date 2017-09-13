You don't want to know what's hiding in your office coffee cup

Think twice before taking a coffee mug from the office kitchen!

MOST of us are well-aware of the various animals around the world pooping out coffee beans to create unique and interesting brews.

But what most probably don't know is there could be a more sinister type of bodily waste in your daily coffee... brace yourself...

20% of office coffee mugs contain fecal bacteria allegedly caused by the communal workplace sponge, a professor of environmental microbiology at the University of Arizona Charles Gerba told Men's Health Magazine.

If that sent your face into a scrunch, never fear. We're giving you the means to have your coffee in the safety of your own home.

Meanwhile, here's another nine interesting facts about coffee:

Coffee is the second most traded commodity on earth, only behind oil.

The coffee bean isn't actually a bean, but essentially the pip of a berry. When you take off its red outer coating, the bean is inside.

A single cup of coffee contains Riboflavin (vitamin B2), pantothenic acid (vitamin B5), manganese, potassium, niacin and magnesium.

It increases your metabolism by 3-11%.

Drinking a cold glass of water in the morning will wake you faster than a cup of coffee...but obviously doesn't taste as great.

The world record for the most coffee consumption is 82 cups of coffee in seven hours.

Some people use coffee enemas as a detoxification procedure.

Australia is ranked 42nd in the world for coffee consumption. Finland leads the way, Norway second and the Netherlands third.

The latte is the most popular coffee beverage in Queensland, the Northern Territory, South Australia and Victoria while Western Australia and the ACT favour flat whites, and New South Wales and Tasmania are all about the frothy cappuccino.

