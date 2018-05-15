You don't have to suffer in silence with a leaky bladder

Urinary incontenence is a real problem for women of all ages

ARE you experiencing a leaky bladder?

From their premises at Shop 7/10 Heidke St, Bundaberg, Sugarland Chiropractic Centre is hosting an Incontinence Program with chiropractors Dr Debbie Ball and Dr John Moore over 10 days from May 28 to June 8.

This is a one-time opportunity for Wide Bay women to be able to participate in a program to target the problem of leaky bladders.

Urinary incontinence is defined as the involuntary loss of urine from the bladder.

Although it is a common condition, most women who suffer from it do not seek help.

It is thought that urinary incontinence affects up to 37 per cent of Australian adult women; although it is commonly associated with pregnancy, childbirth and menopause, urinary incontinence affects women of all ages (although the prevalence increases with age) and is not restricted to women who have borne children - in fact, 12 per cent of Australian women who have never had children and are aged under 30 have incontinence (Women's Health 14 March 2018).

"The rates of urinary incontinence increase with age: 20-30 per cent of young women, 30-40 per cent of middle-aged women, and up to 50 per cent of older women suffer from urinary incontinence” (May 13, 2008 WebMD).

Dr Debbie Ball said the program was being made available to women to find their freedom from embarrassment and inconvenience so that you can enjoy all of life's activities to the fullest.

"The comprehensive program incorporates two state-of-the-art approved Energy Medicine Devices and a highly advanced form of gentle neurological chiropractic care,” she said.

"Our devices have a proven track record in the modern research realm for results in helping women with their urinary incontinence and are completely safe and painless.”

The first device is the MSL MPhi5 cold laser Class 4.

Dr Debbie Ball was the first Chiropractor in Queensland to be licenced from Queensland Radiation Health to be able to use this laser on her patients at her office.

The MLS Laser Therapy combines e synchronises specific continuous and pulsed emissions.

This permits to get the synergy and the potentiation of the single effects: analgesic, anti-inflammatory and anti-oedema and reparative and regenerative action in the cells of the tissue being targeted.

The laser's energy, synchronised and controlled in this way reaches deep into the tissue to create a more powerful therapeutic result.

The laser will be placed on both sides of the body one at a time and will be a totally pain free experience.

Many research studies with external laser therapy can be found at PUBMED.

The second energy device is called a Pulsed Electro Magnetic Field (PEMF).

Dr John Moore has been helping patients for years in Australia using his PEMF.

It is non-invasive and completely safe.

Sessions simply involve sitting fully clothed on a PEMF mat for 15 minutes.

The powerful magnetic pulses penetrate very deeply into your body, modulating abnormal neurological (nerve system) output so that your bladder muscles don't spasm uncontrollably (urge incontinence) and also so that weaken bladder sphincter muscles (stress incontinence) are strengthened to easily hold back urine when you cough, sneeze or laugh.

This device is becoming hugely popular in the US and Europe for their often miraculous results in helping with urinary incontinence.

The device recharges your trillions of batteries (that's why they are called cells) to full charge.

There are more than 10,000 scientific research articles available at PUBMED that confirm the benefits of PEMF therapy.

For more information in regards to these treatments, phone Sugarland Chiropractic Centre on 4153 2233.

INCONTINENCE PROGRAM