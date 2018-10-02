Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'You do f--- all': Shocking reason for triple-0 prank calls

2nd Oct 2018 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has allegedly told police he made 16 prank calls to triple-0 because the operators do "f--- all".

Police allege that on Sunday a 36-year-old Lismore man called the emergency phone number 16 times and abused the operators.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said police tracked the man down to Woodlark Street.

"When approached by police the 36-year-old flicked a cigarette at police," he said.

"When asked to pick it up he replied, 'f--- off you do it'.

"When asked why he was calling triple-zero, he replied, 'because you do f--- all and when I call you have to do  something you lazy f---s'."

Snr Const Henderson said police also noticed a strong cannabis smell and conducted a search.

They allegedly found 10g of cannabis.

The man was charged with using a carriage service to harass, possession of a prohibited drug and littering.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court next week.

northern rivers crime prank call triple zero
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    FUTURE DECIDED: Jewel gets the go ahead

    FUTURE DECIDED: Jewel gets the go ahead

    Council News BUNDABERG Regional Council will be holding a media conference early this afternoon regarding the Jewel high-rise.

    Childers wild storm aftermath: The good and bad

    premium_icon Childers wild storm aftermath: The good and bad

    Weather FARMERS around Childers are assessing the damage

    Drone solves tower mystery, sinking boat speculation

    premium_icon Drone solves tower mystery, sinking boat speculation

    Offbeat Locals left puzzled by 'boat' atop water tower

    By community demand: Cliff Richard to screen at Moncrieff

    premium_icon By community demand: Cliff Richard to screen at Moncrieff

    Entertainment World star's performance coming to Bundy

    Local Partners