'You do f--- all': Shocking reason for triple-0 prank calls

A MAN has allegedly told police he made 16 prank calls to triple-0 because the operators do "f--- all".

Police allege that on Sunday a 36-year-old Lismore man called the emergency phone number 16 times and abused the operators.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said police tracked the man down to Woodlark Street.

"When approached by police the 36-year-old flicked a cigarette at police," he said.

"When asked to pick it up he replied, 'f--- off you do it'.

"When asked why he was calling triple-zero, he replied, 'because you do f--- all and when I call you have to do something you lazy f---s'."

Snr Const Henderson said police also noticed a strong cannabis smell and conducted a search.

They allegedly found 10g of cannabis.

The man was charged with using a carriage service to harass, possession of a prohibited drug and littering.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court next week.