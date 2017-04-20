You can save dogs' lives just by having fun

DOG LOVERS: Red Collar Rescues Rebecca Ballyantyne, terry Collins, Di McGregor, Yari Ottoboni, Lisa Marriot Annaliese and Tracey Amos will be holding their Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg.

IT'S time to dust off your collars and leads and head along once more to Red Collar Rescue's third annual Family Fun Day.

Event organiser Tracey Amos said the event was an important day for the rescue shelter who save death row dogs.

"We would really love to raise $15,000 this year,” Mrs Amos said.

LOVING KISSES: Red Collar Rescues Tracey Amos will be holding their Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN200417RED2

The shelter's first event in 2015 raised $7500, while last year's hit $13,000.

Mrs Amos said funds from the event gave the shelter more power to help more dogs.

"There's been dogs this year we've been able to save that we normally maybe wouldn't have been able to,” she said.

There will be plenty of fun, food and action to entertain families who head along to help make a difference.

DOG LOVERS: Red Collar Rescues Annaliese and Tracey Amos with Milo will be holding their Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN200417RED3

"Come along, have a good day, bring the kids, bring the wife, bring the husband or whoever you need to,” Mrs Amos said.

"There'll be lots of fun, lots of rides, a jumping castle and we've got a super slide this year.

"There'll be dog parades, dancing, food stalls to suit all tastes from vegan through to sweet and meaty and all the above.”

Mrs Amos said there would be around 50 stalls.

PUPPIE POWER: Rebecca Ballyantyne with Milo from Red Collar Rescue will be supporting the Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN200417RED4

Raffle prizes will include a Lady Musgrave cruise for a family of four and an Aussie World Sunshine Coast getaway.

There a sausage sizzle, games, free face painting and demonstrations.

Sponsors include Shine Lawyers, Aussie World, Lady Musgrave Experience, JRZ Homes and more.

The event will be held this Saturday from 9am-3pm at Bundaberg West State School, George St.