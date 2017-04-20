27°
News

You can save dogs' lives just by having fun

Crystal Jones
| 20th Apr 2017 2:22 PM
DOG LOVERS: Red Collar Rescues Rebecca Ballyantyne, terry Collins, Di McGregor, Yari Ottoboni, Lisa Marriot Annaliese and Tracey Amos will be holding their Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg.
DOG LOVERS: Red Collar Rescues Rebecca Ballyantyne, terry Collins, Di McGregor, Yari Ottoboni, Lisa Marriot Annaliese and Tracey Amos will be holding their Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN200417RED1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S time to dust off your collars and leads and head along once more to Red Collar Rescue's third annual Family Fun Day.

Event organiser Tracey Amos said the event was an important day for the rescue shelter who save death row dogs.

"We would really love to raise $15,000 this year,” Mrs Amos said.

LOVING KISSES: Red Collar Rescues Tracey Amos will be holding their Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg.
LOVING KISSES: Red Collar Rescues Tracey Amos will be holding their Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN200417RED2

The shelter's first event in 2015 raised $7500, while last year's hit $13,000.

Mrs Amos said funds from the event gave the shelter more power to help more dogs.

"There's been dogs this year we've been able to save that we normally maybe wouldn't have been able to,” she said.

There will be plenty of fun, food and action to entertain families who head along to help make a difference.

DOG LOVERS: Red Collar Rescues Annaliese and Tracey Amos with Milo will be holding their Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg.
DOG LOVERS: Red Collar Rescues Annaliese and Tracey Amos with Milo will be holding their Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN200417RED3

"Come along, have a good day, bring the kids, bring the wife, bring the husband or whoever you need to,” Mrs Amos said.

"There'll be lots of fun, lots of rides, a jumping castle and we've got a super slide this year.

"There'll be dog parades, dancing, food stalls to suit all tastes from vegan through to sweet and meaty and all the above.”

Mrs Amos said there would be around 50 stalls.

PUPPIE POWER: Rebecca Ballyantyne with Milo from Red Collar Rescue will be supporting the Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg.
PUPPIE POWER: Rebecca Ballyantyne with Milo from Red Collar Rescue will be supporting the Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN200417RED4

Raffle prizes will include a Lady Musgrave cruise for a family of four and an Aussie World Sunshine Coast getaway.

There a sausage sizzle, games, free face painting and demonstrations.

Sponsors include Shine Lawyers, Aussie World, Lady Musgrave Experience, JRZ Homes and more.

The event will be held this Saturday from 9am-3pm at Bundaberg West State School, George St.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  whatson

PHOTOS: Barbecue to blame for house fire

PHOTOS: Barbecue to blame for house fire

A Queenslander home in South Kolan has been completely destroyed after a fire ripped through it last night.

El Nino could be on the way to bring in a dry winter

There's a 50% chance it will happen.

QPWS reveals dingo incidents on the rise at Fraser Island

MORE ENCOUNTERS: Rangers say high-risk interactions between dingoes and humans are increasing on Fraser Island. A 'closely-monitored' dingo was destroyed in February after it bit a female tourist on the leg at Kingfisher Bay resort.

High-risk interactions increased by 185.7% from 2015 to 2016.

Family mourns brother and sister killed in crash

COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN: A fundraising page has been set up for the family of Daniel and Sarah Walker (front) who were killed in a tragic crash on Monday.

DONATE: Friend sets up GoFundMe page

Local Partners

Cat in the Hat EsCarpade

LOSING their son to cancer 10 years ago, Bundaberg parents still raise funds and awareness.

Men's shed opens with a positive outlook

NOW OPEN: Paul Dare in front of the new Men's Shed which opened up in Mundubbera.

Mundubbera Men's shed opened up this month.

You can save dogs' lives just by having fun

DOG LOVERS: Red Collar Rescues Rebecca Ballyantyne, terry Collins, Di McGregor, Yari Ottoboni, Lisa Marriot Annaliese and Tracey Amos will be holding their Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg.

Have fun for a good cause

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, April 20

GET CRAFTY: Make a tiny terrarium at a BRAG workshop tonight.

Five things you need to know in Bundy today

What gigs are on this week?

GIG: 8 Ball Aitken will play this weekend.

Find out where all the gigs are in Bundaberg.

Movie review: Wedding comedy Table 19 fails to deliver

A SO-so wedding-themed tale of woe, Table 19 is an American comedy that tries valiantly to deliver more than it is ultimately capable of.

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture, Moonlight as host Jimmy Kimmel look on at the Oscars in February.

Nine's strict plan to avoid Oscars blunder

Elsa Pataky reveals why she had to call Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth dated for 10 months before getting married.

The reason behind Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's move to Byron?

Caitlyn Jenner spills sex secrets in new tell-all book

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

Richard Gere: Why I haven't had a big movie in a decade

Actor Richard Gere participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Norman" at AOL Studios on Thursday, April 13, 2017

“There are definitely movies that I can’t be in."

What's on the big screen this week

Gemma Arterton in a scene from the movie Their Finest.

Their Finest, Going in Style and Table 19 make their cinema debuts

MKR's Karen and Ros are out after failed chocolate dessert

Karen and Ros said they were proud of their achievements despite being eliminated on MKR tonight, saying it was a 'amazing experience'.

Dessert fail claims MKR duo

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $209,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $319,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

BRICK and TILE HOME IS BETTER THAN A UNIT

20 Thygesen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $229,000

This very neat and tidy brick and tile home built in 1997 located on a corner allotment across from Park. The home offers an attached roller door garage with...

AT JUST $469,000, IT IS OVER $100,000 BELOW THE SELLER&#39;S BUILD COST

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $469,000

BEAUTIFUL, NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOOM HOME ON 15 ACRES Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $255,000

Ideally suited to those looking for extra living space, this must see property consists of 4 generous size bedrooms plus office, 2 living areas plus separated...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $365,000

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!