You can party with Home and Away stars

Trevor Sands with Home and Away's Sophie Dilman and Jackson Heywood last year. Paul Donaldson BUN160917ABIL22

THE biggest dance party between Bundy and Summer Bay will be this year's Ability Ball and everyone is invited.

Special guests and Home and Away stars Olivia Deeble (Raffy) and Tim Franklin (Colby) are jetting in to help the Rum City celebrate inclusion in the community.

Community Lifestyle Support has held the event for six years and co-ordinator Trevor Sands said it could not come around quick enough.

"The day after the Ability Ball people ask me what's the date for next year,” he said.

"Everyone loves the Ability Ball - it's a great night of fun and dance.”

The event will be held on September 15 at the Multiplex.

Tickets can be bought through www.trybooking.com or phone 0431 180 469.