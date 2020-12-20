You can have your say on how Fraser fires were managed

Fires on Fraser Island continue to burn after a week of water bombing operations, two Watch and Acts have been sent out today Sunday 6th December 2020 Picture Ch9

THE public has been asked to make submissions regarding the inquiry into the wildfire on Fraser Island.

The fires raged for seven weeks on the island, threatening property and coming perilously close to the township of Happy Valley, which was only saved thanks to the hard work of firefighters and residents.

Earlier this month, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced there would be an inquiry into the fire, which was first managed by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and the handed over to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services when the fire started threatening property.

The office of the Inspector-General of Emergency Management will undertake the review.

As part of the review, the office has been tasked by the Minister Police, Corrective Services and Minister Fire and Emergency Services to examine the effectiveness of preparedness activities and the response to the K'gari bushfire event by entities responsible for the management of the island and bushfire and disaster management in Queensland.

The review will consider the cultural and environmental significance of the island, and consolidate observations, insights, findings and recommendations from previous bushfire reviews undertaken by the office, in addition to the final report of the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements.

FRASER ISLAND FIRE: Water bombing operations at Yidney. Photo: Contributed

In conducting the review, the office will ensure good practice and opportunities for improvement are highlighted in the report.

To make a submission, email Kgari.Review@igem.qld.gov.au up until January 22.

or send a written submission to GPO Box 1425, Mail Cluster 15.7 Brisbane, Queensland 4001.

IGEM would like to hear the views and experiences of the K'gari residents, First Nations people and business and tourism operators, local community and environment groups and other interested parties related to the review's terms of reference.

How to share your views and experiences

In relation to the terms of reference, IGEM encourages individuals and organisations affected by the K'gari bushfire event to share:

the nature of your relationship to K'gari (Fraser Island)

how the K'gari (Fraser Island) bushfire event affected you

what you think worked well in preparing for the fire season

what you think worked well during the response operations

what, if anything, worked differently to what you would have expected or preferred

your suggestions for improvement.

A submission should contain facts, research, any supporting documentation or materials relating to the review including photographs and videos.

Further community engagement opportunities are planned by IGEM to ensure the community's views and feedback are considered through this review.