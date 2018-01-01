You can buy a historic building in the heart of the CBD

ON THE MARKET: This heritage building in Bundaberg's CBD is on the market and offers potential new owners a rare piece of history, with cast iron balaustrades and marble fireplaces.

YOU don't have to leave Bundaberg to travel to Italy.

In the heart of the CBD is a prime piece of commercial real estate that could now be yours.

The split-level heritage building at 191 Bourbong Street is more than 100 years old with Italian influences and was formerly a bank manager's residence.

It was designed by Sydney architect George Mansfield for The Bank of Sydney and was completed in 1891, with several offices on the ground floor and the residence above.

It remained a bank until 1996, when it was sold to private investors.

This historic building in the Bundaberg CBD is up for sale.

The rendered brick exterior is paired with cast iron balustrades around the first-floor balcony and was designed for our climate, with six rooms that have French doors opening on to the balcony.

The building underwent refurbishments in 2012, including exterior painting, however care was taken to ensure the building maintained its aesthetic appeal and original craftsmanship.

The building is now dedicated to office space and provides the perfect location for conducting business.

Double solid-timber doors with stained glass greet you at the entrance, before a sweeping timber staircase takes you to the first floor.

And if you struggle to get out of bed in winter, marble fireplaces will ensure a cosy working atmosphere.

The asking price for this historic gem starts at offers over $1.4 million and includes a single-storey shop next door.