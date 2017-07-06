You can bank on branches staying open in Bundy - for now

STAYING PUT: A Suncorp spokeswoman says the bank has no plans to close its Bundy branches.

BUNDABERG'S Suncorp branches won't be closing, according to the bank.

Last week Suncorp told staff and customers that it would be closing its Maryborough branch.

But a spokeswoman said the bank was not planning to withdraw services from Bundaberg.

"Like most retail organisations, we locate our stores in areas where they are most relevant to customers,” she said.

"We are committed to delivering value to our customers, through giving them the flexibility to bank when, where and how they want.

"We will continue to invest in regional communities across our many businesses and we will support customers to access the many options they have for banking with us.”

The spokeswoman said the bank regularly reviewed its services and made changed based on customer and community behaviour and demands.

"Banking is now a 24-hour possibility with around 80 percent of Suncorp's customers choosing to do their banking digitally,” she said.

Bundaberg has two Suncorp branches - one in the CBD and the other at Sugarland.