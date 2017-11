GOING OFF: Many residents will have spoiled food after lengthy power outages.

GOING OFF: Many residents will have spoiled food after lengthy power outages. Jay Fielding

QUEENSLAND Health is urging people not to eat food spoiled in massive power outages since Monday's freak storm.

It says food kept in fridges should not be eaten if it has an unusual colour, smell or feel, or if it has been unrefrigerated four more than four hours.

Food kept in full freezers can last 48 hours without power, but only for 24 hours if it's half full.

With many residents experiencing outages well over twelve hours, a lot of food will be destined for the bin.