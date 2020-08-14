YOU BUTTER BELIEVE IT: Burnett Bakery celebrates milestone

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Mundubbera Bakery and Cafe owners Kate Burns and Beau Milne celebrating their first year since opening. Picture: Facebook

THE first year of any new business has its trials and tribulations, but Mundubbera’s Bakery and Cafe has shown it's a cake walk.

Owners Kate Burns and Beau Milne officially opened its doors to the hungry people of the North Burnett one year ago this week.

After serving thousands of coffees over the past 365 days, Mrs Burns said they haven’t looked back on the purchase with any regrets.

“It was one of our dreams to own a coffee shop, and with the bakery attached we just added that on” she said.

“We thought it’d be good for the town to keep one business going, rather than shutting one and opening another.”

Prior to opening the Lyons St bakery, Mrs Burns had been managing the Mundubbera BP while her husband had been working in hospitality for six years.

The past 12 months has been smooth sailing right up until the coronavirus pandemic, where they were met with a sense of trepidation.

Luckily the support of the town allowed them to continue operating, with Mrs Burns overjoyed with the community response.

“All of the locals supported us massively during restrictions,” she said.

“If we didn’t have them we would’ve been screwed.”

Multiple businesses would line up large orders throughout the week, including Mundubbera State School and the medical centre.

They’re now up and running once again with dine-in eating, keeping 13 locals employed in the process.

Grey nomads, itinerant workers, and more have frequented the bakery throughout the week, indicating to Mrs Burns their position off the Burnett Hwy is hardly a worry.

“Even though you have to turn off the highway to come through here, that hardly affects our business, or the town even,” Mrs Burns said.

“We have such a strong customer base in Mundubbera that our shop and the rest of the street still have regular support from locals.

“The travellers coming in off the highway is just a bonus.”