You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

Myer's Queensland general manager said there were currently no plans in place for an outlet in Bundaberg.

THE NewsMail recently asked readers which new businesses they'd like to see come to the region.

The Facebook post received scores of comments, with dozens of businesses nominated.

The NewsMail contacted every business listed by readers, with many promising to respond who didn't, and others who didn't reply at all.

These are the responses from the businesses who got back to us:

Myer

Many locals have asked for a Myer outlet in the city, which once housed a David Jones in the main street.

Nick Spiliotis, Myer's general manager for Queensland, said he was glad locals were so supportive, but there were no plans in place.

"Although there are no plans to open a Myer store in Bundaberg, we thank the community for their ongoing support of Myer and for nominating us as a store they would like to see open in the city," he said.

"For communities without a physical store, we are continuing to make our online site - myer.com.au - bigger, better and easier to use and increasing the brands, range and products available online for our customers."

Cotton On Kids

Bundaberg already has a Cotton On and a Cotton On Body.

We asked the team if they had plans to open a Cotton On Kids in the Rum City.

A spokesperson said they were aware of the great feedback from locals and had passed the info on to their retail team.

Typo

A spokesperson for Typo, which is under the same parent company as Cotton On, said they'd pass on Bundaberg locals' calls for a store.

Sumo Salad

Locals have often called out for a Sumo Salad in Bundaberg, but, unfortunately, there are no plans afoot.

A spokesperson for the salad chain said "Unfortunately, we have no immediate plans to open a store in Bundaberg."

Forever New

Fashion outlet Forever New passed on readers' feedback to their retail marketing team and said they were thankful for the feedback and interest.

Crossroads

Readers have long called for a return of a Crossroads store in the city after the local outlet closed down.

But locals will have to make do with the online store - at least for the time being.

"Unfortunately we do not have any plans for a store in that location at this time," a spokesperson said.

They said they would pass feedback on.



"Customers are our priority so we are always looking for opportunities to open stores in new areas and return to previous locations," a spokesperson said.

"We also have the flexibility of our online store where you can shop 24/7 and have delivery straight to your home, workplace, PO Box or to one of our stores."

