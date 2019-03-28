Your Story You are invited; Budget Breakfast in Bundaberg

The local branch committee of CPA Australia, will be hosting a Budget Breakfast in Bundaberg on the 9th of April. The breakfast will commence at 6:30am to allow patrons to leave by 8.30am or stay for question time from 8.30am.

The Budget Breakfast will be held at the Multiplex, 1 Civic Avenue Bundaberg.

The cost, which includes a full cooked breakfast tea and coffee, is $42 with discounts offered to Chamber of Commerce and CPA Australia members.





Find out what’s happening with the Federal Budget and how it will affect us here in Bundaberg, at the CPA Australia 2019 Budget Update Breakfast Session, presented by CPA Australia in conjunction with the Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce.



Brian Richards LLB B.Bus CTA FCA FCPA will break the Budget into layman’s terms and is well placed to present on this often complex topic, with an in-depth tax knowledge and delivery of prior budget presentations on the Sunshine and Gold Coasts.

Brian has specialised in providing taxation advice to accounting and legal practitioners in respect of a wide range of business topics for approximately 40 years.

His particular taxation specialty areas include; business restructuring, intellectual property transactions, CGT issues and tax planning matters. As a taxation specialist, Brian has extensive academic and other lecturing experience. There will be an opportunity to ask questions of Brian, in the Q&A; session facilitated by Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce President Yale Morgan.



As well as Brian’s feature-packed presentation, we will hear from CPA Australia QLD Divisional Council Deputy Chair Kerry Phillips FCPA with a brief overview of CPA Australia.

Ben Artup, Executive Director Strategic Projects & Economic Development at Bundaberg Regional Council will provide an overview of Economic Development Opportunities in the region.



Registrations are essential for catering purposes by 2nd April 2019.



Attendees can register via the following link: http://events.cpaaustralia.com.au/d/16q1ss

