Yoga for all abilities comes to the community

PEOPLE of all abilities can come and try yoga for free at the Indigenous Wellbeing Centre (IWC) gym next week.

Yoga teacher Emma Ellul from Wild Hearted Wellbeing is offering a variation of classes from chair yoga for people who require a chair for support, including people in wheelchairs, to restorative floor yoga also for people in wheelchairs and for people who want to stretch and move more.

Ms Ellul said she had a drive to provide the service when she realised there was a gap in the community stopping everyone from accessing yoga.

“I think there was a big gap there and I know the benefits of yoga in my life because I have dealt with depression and anxiety myself,” Ms Ellul said.

“I just know yoga is not just physical it is a lot for your mental health and wellbeing.”

Ms Ellul said she was hoping a lot of people would give it a go and realise the benefits yoga has to offer.

“I just want people to come along and be open to the possibilities,” she said.

“Some people get nervous about yoga and think it’s all perfect and you have to put your ankle behind your head, but yoga looks different for everybody.

“The main thing is breathing and a lot of people with different disabilities can control their breathing.

“If they have never tapped into that before it can make them feel like they have some control over their bodily functions and it’s beautiful.”

Ms Ellul said there was nobody who couldn’t participate in the classes or on the open day.

“I am hoping people for the first time will be present, when you’re consciously breathing your focus is just on your breath and you can’t think about anything else.”

“Through the classes you will also learn postures and techniques you can take home and bring into your everyday life.”

The free classes will run from 10am to 2pm on January 30 at the IWC gym on Barolin Street which has wheelchair access.