YMCA dances all the way to the bank with grant

CHAMPIONS: The successful under-14 YMCA team that won the Bundaberg Cricket title earlier this season. YMCA Cricket Club

CRICKET: The YMCA Bundaberg Cricket club says a new grant will allow them to expand ahead of next year's cricket season.

The Bundy side has received a two-year sponsorship grant from the Commonwealth Bank as part of its commitment to the sport.

YMCA will receive $2000 each year as well as new equipment as part of the deal.

The grant is part of the Commbank Cricket Club Sponsorship program, which has seen more than a million dollars handed out to 395 local clubs around Australia over the past four years.

"It's fantastic for us,” YMCA president Mitchell Faint said.

"I can't overstate the impact this has to sporting clubs.

"It will allow us to balance the budget and plan for the next two years.”

Faint said that included more teams at the club.

YMCA had 50 players play last season with one team in under-10, U12, U14 and U16.

The Bundaberg Cricket Association allows clubs to field two teams in U10 and U12, which is something the YMCA is now looking at doing.

"We are aiming to do that for this season,” Faint said.

"But we also don't want to spread our budget too thin.”

The grant could also allow the club to help families who find it tough to pay for fees throughout a season.

Faint said the club would look at offering sponsorship to help parents and children pay for the fees, which increase every year.

The branch manager of Commonwealth Bank in Bundaberg, Jo Pryor, said it was pleasing to see a Bundy side receive the grant.

"We are thrilled to be supporting YMCA Bundaberg Junior Cricket,” she told the NewsMail.

"They provide opportunities for our local cricketers to develop their skills and the club also plays an important role in our community.”

Other Bundaberg clubs who wanted to apply for a grant can enter next year's program at http://bit.ly/2qiT8l9.