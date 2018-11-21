Yikes! Alleged drink driver rams cars, slams into a fence

MAN CHARGED: An alleged drink driver crashed into signs, parked cars and fences at Maryborough on Monday.

MAN CHARGED: An alleged drink driver crashed into signs, parked cars and fences at Maryborough on Monday. Jessica Lamb

AN ALLEGED drink driver, who created a trail of destruction in Maryborough, has left local residents who witnessed his erratic trip in shock.

A 49-year-old driver allegedly hit multiple parked cars, took down traffic signs, and drove through someone's fence on Monday night.

A car allegedly hit by a drink driver in Maryborough on Monday night. Contributed

Alarmed by a loud noise coming from outside, resident Ron Hastings walked out of his home on Bazaar St to see what was going on.

He was one of many curious onlookers who lined the streets to investigate the source of the commotion.

Speaking to the Chronicle, he recalled seeing the 4WD driving into a footpath, hitting a pole and then driving into a gutter.

"Everyone was quite worried, this guy is hitting cars, and poles," Mr Hastings said.

"He had no indication of stopping. "One car (he hit), I understand, is a write off."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the driver blew an alcohol reading of .169 when tested at the scene.

A Maryborough man has been charged with dangerous driving and drink driving.

He will front Maryborough Magistrates Court at a later date.