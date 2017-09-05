Yet another crash in Bundaberg region today

CREWS are rushing to the scene of a traffic crash on Goodwood Rd at Thabeban.

It is believed two cars have had a nose-to-tail collision.

Ambulance crews have been called to the scene near the Caltex service station.

Occupants of the cars have suffered minor injuries, with one patient being transported to hospital.

One suffered neck pain, while the other person suffered chest pain.

The crash follows several others today.

Just before midday, a two-car crash caused traffic chaos on Tallon Bridge.

Around 9.30am today, crews were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Alice and Targo Sts, Walkervale. The smash resulted in coolant leaking on the road.

This morning a two-car crash happened at the intersection of Rosedale and Quinns Rds at Bucca.

One patient was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with facial injuries and the other was uninjured.

Bucca Crash 5th Sept 2017: Video of the crash at Rosedale and Quinn's road intersection on the 5th September 2017

North of Bundaberg, three crashes were recorded this morning.

A car rolled 25km south of Miriam Vale this morning, with another car crashing 9km south of Miriam Vale.

Further afield, three patients including a child were rushed to Gladstone Hospital after a head-on collision on the Bruce Hwy at Bororen.

The spate of crashes today has led to locals on social media wondering why so many smashes are happening.

"Everybody is playing bumper cars today. Seen two crashes with 10 minutes this morning," Lisa Joy said.