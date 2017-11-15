Menu
Yes vote will be a boon for local economy

The marriage debate is about nothing more or less than whether fellow human beings can be allowed equality, says Bill Hoffman.
Ashley Clark
by

IT'S the announcement that had people cheering around the nation and is something one Bundaberg man says is going to benefit us all.

Benji Wood has spoken to the NewsMail on many occasions leading up to the survey result regarding his own experiences as a gay man.

Yesterday, he said he was over the moon.

"My Facebook has been flooded with kind messages of support, everyone is being very supportive,” he said.

"It is all very positive and now I just hope that it will be passed properly in Parliament.

"Malcolm Turnbull said if it was a positive response, the laws will be changed by Christmas, let's just hope he holds up his end of the bargain.”

Mr Wood said the "yes” decision showed that being gay was now looked at in a different light.

"The human race is an ever-evolving species and people have finally realised it is just a part of who we are in the community in general,” he said.

"A lot of people are starting to realise being gay is not a choice, it is how we are born,” he said.

Mr Wood said if the laws were changed, it would benefit the economy.

"It will be injection to the economy,” he said.

"There is obviously a lot of couples out there in the LGBTI community that have been wanting to get married.

"It is going to have a positive effect for local businesses.

"I hope the community takes it on as a positive step and accepts everything- and you know what, it looks like they already are.”

